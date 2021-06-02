Baptist Health in Florida names new CEO

Michael Mayo has been tapped as the new president and CEO of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health, health system officials said June 1.

Mr. Mayo brings more than 32 years of healthcare executive experience to the role, including serving as interim president and CEO of Baptist Health and president of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

He also previously was CEO of Orange Park (Fla.) Medical Center, CEO of Frankfort (Ky.) Regional Medical Center, COO of Memorial Hospital Jacksonville, and president of Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

At Baptist Health, Mr. Mayo was named interim president and CEO earlier this year to replace Brett McClung, who resigned effective May 1.

Mr. Mayo leads a five-hospital health system with more than 13,000 employees.