Kettering (Ohio) Health said it appointed four leaders in June.

Four things to know:

1. Rick Dodds was named vice president of new market strategies.

2. Josefer Montes was chosen as the new president of the health system's Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, Ohio, and Greene Memorial Hospital in Xenia, Ohio.

3. Jimmy Phillips was promoted to vice president of marketing and communications.

4. Michael Brendel was named president of the health system's Troy (Ohio) Hospital.