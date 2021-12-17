18 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following executive moves have been reported since Dec. 10:

Katrina Armstrong, MD, was appointed CEO of Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City.

Anne Baum was named president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital in Allentown, Pa.

Vanessa Benavides has been named senior vice president and chief legal officer for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals.

R. Lee Biggs, DO, was named CMO of Bradenton, Fla.-based Blake Medical Center.

Andre Boyd has been appointed COO of the Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati.

Harry Brockus was appointed CEO of Union County Hospital in Anna, Ill.

Kim Brown Sims, RN, was named chief nursing officer for Saint Francis Memorial Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center in San Francisco.

Marcelle Davis, DSL, was named vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at VCU Health System in Richmond, Va.

Tom Gronow, EdD, was appointed president and CEO of University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.

Laura Iavicoli, MD, was named deputy CMO for NYC Health + Hospitals' Elmhurst facility.

Brandi Lunneborg was named president of Lakeview Hospital in Stillwater, Minn.

Rachael McKinney was named CEO for Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif.

Gregory Nielsen was appointed COO of New Orleans-based LCMC Health system.

Jill Owens, MD, was appointed CMO and vice president of quality at Upper Allegheny Health System's Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.

David Phelps will retire as president and CEO of Pittsfield, Mass.-based Berkshire Health Systems.

David Shimp was named CEO of Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee, Fla.



David Silvestri, MD, will succeed Dr. Iavicoli as assistant vice president of emergency management for NYC Health + Hospitals in New York City.

Chris Sorenson was named vice president and chief information officer for Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's health system.