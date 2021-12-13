Former New Hanover Regional Medical Center COO Andre Boyd joins Christ Hospital Health

Andre Boyd has been appointed COO of the Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati.

He will assume his new role in January 2022, a Dec. 10 news release said.

"We are excited to have Andre join the Christ Hospital Health Network's team," Debbie Hayes, the health system's CEO, stated. "We look forward to Andre bringing his passion for innovation to our network."

Mr. Boyd's career in healthcare spans 20 years. He most recently served as executive vice president and COO at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C. His departure from the medical center was confirmed by a spokesperson in September.

Mr. Boyd previously served as CEO of Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, Fla.

He made Becker's list of "25 healthcare leaders under 40" in 2015.