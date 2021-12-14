Longtime Sutter Health leader named CEO of Sacramento medical center

Rachael McKinney will assume the role of CEO for Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif. on Jan. 3, 2022.

She will succeed Dave Cheney, who was named CEO of Sutter Health Hospitals, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Ms. McKinney joined Sutter Health as an administrative fellow in 2004 and has held numerous roles throughout the health system since. As CEO of Sutter Davis (Calif.) Hospital since 2017, she has led the planned expansion of the hospital's emergency department, birthing center and medical-surgical unit, slated for completion in 2024.

In 2019, Ms. McKinney was awarded the Patriotic Employer Award by the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the news release said.