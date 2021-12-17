St. Luke's names health system's first CIO

Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's health system has named Chris Sorenson its first vice president and chief information officer.

Mr. Sorenson joins the health system with 20 years of healthcare IT experience, a Dec. 15 news release said. He spent the last two years as a regional technology officer for St. Louis-based Ascension's Alabama, Kansas and Oklahoma markets. Before that, he served for seven years as the CIO for Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation in Richmond, Va.

"We are truly impressed with Chris's dedication to finding new, innovative and better ways to utilize technology to improve patient quality of care, safety and access to care," St. Luke's CEO and CFO Eric Lohn stated. "His breadth of experience and proven commitment to focusing on the end-user experience will be strong assets for St. Luke's."