Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital names its first president

Anne Baum has been named the first president of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital in Allentown, Pa., effective Jan. 3, 2022.

Ms. Baum most recently served as the Lehigh Valley market president for Capital Blue Cross, a Dec. 14 news release said.

"Anne's healthcare, business and leadership experience — coupled with her passion for this community and its people — make her a natural choice to lead the growth of Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital," Brian Nester, DO, president and CEO of Lehigh Valley Health Network, stated.

Ms. Baum's previous leadership roles include director of managed care services for Charlotte, N.C.-based Premier and executive director of Eastern Pennsylvania Health Network in Allentown. She is also the founder and president of Vision Accomplished, which provides business leadership and professional training programs, the news release said.