2 NYC Health + Hospitals ED physicians given new leadership roles

Laura Iavicoli, MD, and David Silvestri, MD have been appointed to leadership roles at NYC Health + Hospitals in New York City.

Dr. Iavicoli has been named deputy CMO for the health system's Elmhurst facility, where she has been an emergency medicine physician since 2001. She most recently served as assistant vice president of emergency management for the health system. During her tenure, Dr. Iavicoli also served as the sexual assault response team director for NYC Health + Hospitals-Queens and a member of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, a Dec. 9 news release said.

Dr. Silvestri will succeed Dr. Iavicoli as assistant vice president of emergency management for the health system. An emergency medicine physician for NYC Health + Hospitals-Lincoln, Dr. Silvestri has held leadership roles in the office of quality and safety and office of ambulatory care since joining the organization in 2019, a news release said.

NYC Health + Hospitals is the largest public healthcare system in the U.S., with 70 locations across New York City.