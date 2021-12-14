VCU Health System names its first vice president of DEI

VCU Health System in Richmond, Va., has named Marcelle Davis, DSL, its inaugural vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Dr. Davis has spent the past year as VCU Health's first director of DEI. Under her leadership, the health system was selected as a Ragan 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity Award recipient, a Dec. 14 news release shared with Becker's said.

"Through Dr. Davis' vision and direction, we will continue to transform our workplace diversity and inclusion programs and by doing so, enhance our recruitment and retention of talented team members from diverse and underrepresented groups," Art Kellermann, MD, VCU Health's CEO, stated.

Dr. Davis previously held DEI roles at organizations including IT consulting company Booz Allen Hamilton in McLean, Va., and the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (Va.), according to the news release.