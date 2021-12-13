HCA's Florida market taps new CEO, CMO

HCA Healthcare's North and West Florida divisions have announced the executive appointments of David Shimp and R. Lee Biggs, DO.

Mr. Shimp has been named CEO of Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee, Fla., effective Dec. 13.

He succeeds David Carbone, who announced his retirement earlier this year, a news release shared with Becker's said.

Mr. Shimp, who has been with Nashville-based HCA Healthcare for almost two decades, most recently served as CEO of the health system's Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. In his previous role as COO of St. David's Medical Center in Austin, Texas, he played key roles in capital projects totaling $100 million.

Dr. Biggs was named CMO of Bradenton, Fla.-based Blake Medical Center, part of HCA's West Florida Division. He assumed the position on Dec. 6, a news release said.

He previously held CMO roles for HCA's Trident Health in Charleston, S.C., and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

As a captain in the U.S. Navy, Dr. Biggs held numerous healthcare leadership positions at hospitals around the world.