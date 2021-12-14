University of Colorado Hospital taps new CEO

Tom Gronow, EdD, has been appointed president and CEO of University of Colorado Hospital on the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora.

He has been serving as interim CEO since August, a news release from UCHealth said.

"I am confident Tom will continue to lead University of Colorado Hospital with a focus on providing excellent patient care, delivering the best possible experience for our patients, and driving the future of medicine through clinical trials and highly specialized treatments," said Elizabeth Concordia, UCHealth's president and CEO.

Dr. Gronow, who has served as COO since 2014, will oversee the completion of the hospital's new tower, slated to open in 2023. The tower, which will create room for additional inpatient and ICU beds, is part of UCHealth's $150 million investment to expand behavioral health services and access throughout Colorado, the news release said.

Dr. Gronow previously served as the vice president of operations and executive director of emergency, trauma and burn services at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.