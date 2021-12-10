'Top Hospital CEO' to lead Union County Hospital in Illinois

Harry Brockus has been appointed CEO of Union County Hospital in Anna, Ill.

Previously recognized as a "Top Hospital CEO" by Becker's, he brings 20 years of leadership experience to the role, a Dec. 7 news release said.

Mr. Brockus most recently served as president of Carle Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney, Ill., as well as system vice president for regional health at Carle in Urbana, Ill.

Before joining Hoopeston (Ill.) Regional Health Center as CEO in 2008, Mr. Brockus spent two years in Allentown, Pa., helping develop the state's first physician-owned full-service hospital.

Mr. Brockus is a member of the Illinois Hospital Association and the American Hospital Association.