Columbia University Irving Medical Center names new CEO: 5 things to know

Katrina Armstrong, MD, has been appointed CEO of Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City, effective March 1, 2022.

Five things to know:

1. Dr. Armstrong is currently the physician-in-chief at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

2. She has spent two decades researching cancer, genomics and healthcare disparities, Columbia University President Lee Bollinger stated in a Dec. 13 letter to staff.

3. Her most recent research examines disparities in rural areas and includes partnerships with Lakota tribal communities and organizations in western South Dakota, the letter said.

4. During her tenure at Massachusetts General, Dr. Armstrong founded the Center for Educational Innovation and Scholarship to develop new approaches to medical education.

5. She will succeed Anil Rustgi, MD, who has been serving as interim CEO for 1.5 years.