15 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. Sandy Badinger was named CEO of Slidell (La.) Memorial Hospital.

2. Thayer County Health Services in Hebron, Neb., named Scott Cook interim president and CEO.

3. The boards of Chadron (Neb.) Community Hospital and Health Services and Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services tapped Nathan Hough as CEO.

4. TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., named Nick Howald COO.

5. Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Ga., named David Kent CEO.

6. Tyler-based UT Health East Texas selected Julie Krc to serve as CFO of UT Health North Campus Tyler.

7. Tyler-based UT Health East Texas selected Debra Lee to serve as CFO of UT Health East Texas Physicians.

8. Jeff Lyle will retire as CEO of Marlin, Texas-based Falls Community Hospital and Clinics on April 30.

9. Hershey, Pa.-based Penn State Health tapped Don McKenna to serve as president of Enola, Pa.-based Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center, a hospital slated to open next year.

10. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente named Christian Meisner senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

11. Tyler-based UT Health East Texas selected Chrissy Ramsey to serve as CFO of UT Health Jacksonville (Texas).

12. Thayer County Health Services in Hebron, Neb., named Aaron Teachout CFO.

13. Ryan Tobin was tapped as the new president and CEO of Englewood, Colo.-based Swedish Medical Center.

14. Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare named Brian White president and CEO.

15. Kenneth Wicker was named CEO of St. Petersburg (Fla.) General Hospital.

