TriStar Skyline Medical Center names new COO

TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn., has named Nick Howald COO.

Mr. Howald most recently served as COO of TriStar Hendersonville (Tenn.) Medical Center. He replaces Jason Boyd, who was named CEO of TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, Tenn., in February.

Mr. Howald's other previous healthcare roles include associate administrator at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville and interim executive for the TriStar Transfer Center.

TriStar Skyline is a 278-bed hospital.

