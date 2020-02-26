TriStar Horizon Medical Center names new CEO

TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson, Tenn., has named Jason Boyd CEO, reports The Tennessean.

Mr. Boyd is COO of TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn, and will begin his new role March 2.

As CEO, Mr. Boyd will be responsible for operations at TriStar Horizon Medical Center and TriStar Natchez satellite campus in south Dickson County, according to the report.

TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where Dustin Greene has been named CEO, and TriStar Horizon Medical Center are part of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare's TriStar Division.

