11 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CEO moves in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer-Keystone Health System named Peter Adamo CEO.

2. Taffy Arias, CEO of Gila Regional Medical Center in Silver City, N.M., stepped down.

3. Donald Buchanan is the new CEO of Fulton (Mo.) Medical Center.

4. Christine M. Candio, president and CEO of St. Luke's Hospital in Chesterfield, Mo., is resigning, effective April 1.

5. Gabrielle Finley-Hazle was tapped as president and CEO of St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix and St. Joseph's Westgate Medical Center in Glendale, Ariz.

6. Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, N.C., named Brad Hilaman, MD, JD, interim CEO.

7. Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula, Ala., selected Lynn Mergen to serve as CEO.

8. Dan Peterson was named CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa (Calif.) Regional Hospital.

9. Medical City Frisco (Texas) named Patrick Rohan CEO, effective March 1.

10. Phoenix-based Banner Health named Hoyt Skabelund CEO of its northern Colorado hospitals.

11. David T. Vandewater, president and CEO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services, will retire this year.

More articles on executive moves:

Hawaii healthcare association names new CFO

San Diego children's hospital names new CFO

Amita Health taps Doug Carter as CFO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.