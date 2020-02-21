North Carolina hospital names interim replacement for departing CEO

Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, N.C., has named two interim leaders after the CEO's resignation.

Tom Siemers, president and CEO of Dosher, is stepping down, effective Feb. 28.

Brad Hilaman, MD, JD, will serve as interim CEO, and Lynda Stanley will serve as the hospital's new interim president, the hospital said.

Dr. Hilaman is CMO of Dosher and an OB/GYN. He will remain CMO, in addition to his interim duties, and continue to oversee the hospital's wound center and women's health clinic.

Ms. Stanley, former COO of Dosher, is president of the hospital's newly formed foundation. She will continue in her foundation leadership role while serving as interim hospital president.

More articles on executive moves:

Dan Peterson named CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Medical City Frisco names new CEO

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital names new CNO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.