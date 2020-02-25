Banner Health names Hoyt Skabelund CEO for Colorado hospitals

Phoenix-based Banner Health has named Hoyt Skabelund CEO of its northern Colorado hospitals.

Mr. Skabelund will lead North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, McKee Medical Center in Loveland, Colo., and Banner Fort Collins (Colo.) Medical Center.

Mr. Skabelund is a six-year veteran of Banner Health. He previously helmed Banner Churchill Community Hospital in Fallon, Nev. He also was CEO of Sterling (Colo.) Regional MedCenter and was responsible for Banner Health's rural division.

In his new role, Mr. Skabelund replaces Margo Karsten, who has served in a combined role as CEO of Banner Health's northern Colorado hospitals and president of the nonprofit health system's Western region. Ms. Karsten remains president of the western region, which includes the health system's northern Colorado hospitals, and will focus on strategic initiatives as well as engaging in legislative developments and expansion.

