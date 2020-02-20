Dan Peterson named CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Dan Peterson has been named the new CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa (Calif.) Regional Hospital.

Mr. Peterson most recently served as chief administrative officer of Sutter Lakeside Hospital in Lakeport, Calif. He succeeds Mike Purvis, who is retiring.

In his new role, Mr. Peterson's responsibilities include managing administrative and healthcare activities as well as leading a $173 million hospital expansion and renovation scheduled for completion in 2022.

Mr. Peterson has a master's degree in health services administration from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

He previously held roles at UCLA Health System in Los Angeles, including serving as CEO and administrator at the Surgery Center of Santa Rosa for nearly five years.

