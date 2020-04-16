Ryan Tobin named CEO of Swedish Medical Center

Ryan Tobin has been tapped as the new president and CEO of Englewood, Colo.-based Swedish Medical Center, effective May 1.

In this role, Mr. Tobin will lead one of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's largest hospitals and oversee a $70 million patient tower project, said HCA and its HealthONE division.

Mr. Tobin is president and CEO of Rose Medical Center in Denver.

At Swedish, he succeeds Richard Hammett, who accepted a position as division president of HCA Healthcare's Tallahassee-based North Florida division.

