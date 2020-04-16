Louisiana hospital removes 'interim' from CEO's title

Sandy Badinger, who has served as interim CEO of Slidell (La.) Memorial Hospital since December, has been named to the position permanently.

Ms. Badinger will helm Slidell Memorial, Ochsner Medical Center–Northshore in Slidell and related clinics and outpatient facilities, per a joint operating agreement between Slidell Memorial and New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System, hospital officials said.

Ms. Badinger has worked at Slidell Memorial for eight years and at Ochsner since 2016. In addition to the top leadership role at Slidell Memorial, she has served as CFO of the Slidell Memorial joint operating agreement, and as the hospital's CFO.

Before joining Slidell Memorial, Ms. Badinger was CFO of Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital in Hammond, La., and CFO of Fairway Medical Center in Covington, La.

She has a master's degree in business administration from the University of New Orleans.

