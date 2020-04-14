Kaiser Permanente names new chief human resources officer

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has named Christian Meisner senior vice president and chief human resources officer.

Mr. Meisner began the role April 13. He will be responsible for Kaiser's enterprise human resources strategy and operations.

Before joining Kaiser, Mr. Meisner was corporate vice president of talent and integration at United Technologies Corp., which merged with aerospace and defense company Raytheon on April 3.

At United Technologies, he also served as vice president of human resources for Sikorsky Aircraft and led the human resources function for Carrier Corp.'s Asia-Pacific region, Kaiser said. Before working at United Technologies, Mr. Meisner was chief human resources officer of Otis Elevator Co.

