Roper St. Francis taps Brian White as CEO

Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare has selected Brian White as its next president and CEO, effective May 26.

Mr. White most recently served as the Atlantic Group president for Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health, a partial owner of Roper St. Francis. He succeeds Lorraine Lutton, who in March was named president and CEO of Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio.

Before joining Bon Secours Mercy Health, Mr. White was executive vice president of Baltimore-based LifeBridge Health.

