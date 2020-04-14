Kenneth Wicker named CEO of HCA hospital in Florida

Kenneth Wicker was named CEO of St. Petersburg (Fla.) General Hospital, effective May 4.

Mr. Wicker brings more than 20 years of healthcare administration to the role.

Most recently, he was CEO of Bayfront Health-Brooksville (Fla.), where he served since 2012. He also was CEO of River Park Hospital, a Capella Healthcare facility in McMinnville, Tenn., and held leadership roles at hospitals owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

St. Petersburg General Hospital is part of HCA Healthcare West Florida.

