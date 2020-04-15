David Kent tapped as CEO of Piedmont Newton Hospital

Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, Ga., has named David Kent CEO.

Mr. Kent, who began the role April 13, is an 18-year veteran of Boca Raton, Fla.-based Cancer Treatment Centers of America, most recently serving as senior vice president of business development.

He was also president and CEO of the treatment centers' Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Newnan, Ga., where he grew the hospital's workforce from 178 to more than 900 full-time employees and 200 physicians, Piedmont Newton said.

Piedmont Newton is part of Piedmont Healthcare, an 11-hospital health system based in Atlanta.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.