13 recent hospital, health system executive moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system executive moves in the last week:

1. St. David's South Austin Medical Center in Texas tapped DeVry Anderson, MD, as CMO.

2. Karen Bryant is the new CEO of Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colo.

3. Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash., named Lorraine Cannon CFO.

4. Nemours Children's Health System in Jacksonville, Fla., named James "Jim" Digan enterprise chief development officer, effective in July.

5. Mark Doyle is the new president and CEO of Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

6. Vic Giulianelli, president and CEO of St. Mary's Healthcare in Amsterdam, N.Y., will retire July 1.

7. Jefferson Community Health & Life in Fairbury, Neb., tapped Burke Kline, DHA, as its new CEO, effective June 1.

8. Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Ill., named Patricia Luker interim CEO.

9. The Ohio State University in Columbus named Peter Mohler, PhD, chief scientific officer for its Wexner Medical Center and health sciences colleges.

10. John Mordach, senior vice president and CFO of Chicago-based Rush University System for Health, will step down in June to become senior vice president, treasurer and CFO of Durham, N.C.-based Duke University Health System.

11. Sheridan (Mich.) Community Hospital tapped Lili Petricevic, BSN, as CEO.

12. Doctors Hospital of Sarasota (Fla.) named Allyssa Tobitt COO.

13. Kevin Vermeer, president and CEO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, stepped down from his executive duties.

