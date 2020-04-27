Jefferson Community Health & Life names new CEO

Jefferson Community Health & Life in Fairbury, Neb., has tapped Burke Kline, DHA, as its new CEO, effective June 1.

Dr. Kline most recently served as CEO at Greeley County Health Services in Tribune, Kan., which includes an 18-bed critical access facility, one long-term care facility and two clinics.

Before joining Greeley County Health Services in December 2016, Dr. Kline was the associate administrator at Pawnee County Memorial Hospital in Pawnee City, Neb., for four years.

More articles on executive moves:

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota names new COO

Temecula Valley Hospital names new CNO

St. David's Medical Center names Dr. Andy Moore CMO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.