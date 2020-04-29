Holy Cross Hospital names Mark Doyle CEO

Mark Doyle is the new president and CEO of Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., part of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

He will assume the CEO role June 15. Mr. Doyle served as administrator and CEO of Memorial Hospital Pembroke in Pembroke Pines, Fla., part of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System, since 2014.

Before taking the helm of Memorial Hospital, he was interim CFO of Memorial Healthcare System. He also served as CFO of Northern Nevada Medical Center in Sparks; Wellington Regional Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.; and St. Vincent's HealthCare in Jacksonville, Fla.

Mr. Doyle has an MBA from the University of Phoenix.

More articles on executive moves:

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota names new COO

Rush CFO stepping down to join Duke University Health System

Jefferson Community Health & Life names new CEO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.