Karen Bryant named CEO of Prowers Medical Center

Karen Bryant is the new CEO of Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colo., according to the Lamar Ledger.

Ms. Bryant joined the organization in 1992. She has served as interim CEO since September 2019 and was previously COO. During her time at the medical center she has been responsible for operational and support services departments, planned and coordinated community outreach functions and helped execute educational opportunities and quality management processes, according to the hospital.

Prowers Medical Center is a critical access hospital with 25 private patient rooms.

