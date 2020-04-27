Doctors Hospital of Sarasota names new COO

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota (Fla.) has named Allyssa Tobitt COO.

Ms. Tobitt brings a wealth of experience to the role, most recently as vice president of operations at South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center, Fla. She also was assistant vice president of operations at Aventura Hospital and Medical Center in Miami.

At Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, she will be responsible for several departments, facilities, and construction and renovation projects, the hospital said.

Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, South Bay Hospital and Aventura Hospital and Medical Center are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

More articles on executive moves:

University of Maryland Capital Region Health names new CEO

Temecula Valley Hospital names new CNO

St. David's Medical Center names Dr. Andy Moore CMO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.