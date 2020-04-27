UnityPoint Health CEO Kevin Vermeer to step down

Kevin Vermeer, president and CEO of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, will step down from his executive duties, effective April 30.

The health system said Mr. Vermeer made the decision so he could pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Vermeer first joined UnityPoint Health, then known as Iowa Health System, 20 years ago as CFO of Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa. He was later named interim CEO of Unity HealthCare in Muscatine, Iowa. He became CFO of Iowa Health System in 2009 and president and CEO of UnityPoint Health in 2016.

During his tenure, Mr. Vermeer played a key role in developing UnityPoint Health's population health strategy, UnityPoint Health said. He also played a key role in negotiating the joint operating agreement between Madison-based University of Wisconsin Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter, also in Madison.

Sue Thompson, MS, BSN, senior vice president of integration and optimization and CEO of UnityPoint Accountable Care, has agreed to serve as interim CEO.

