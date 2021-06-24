23 hospitals, health systems that rebranded or revamped identity in 2021

Listen
Rebranding a hospital or health system is a major, often expensive, undertaking that usually occurs as a result of new ownership or a need to change brand identity. Below are 23 hospitals and health systems that underwent a name change or revamped their branding in 2021, listed in the order they were reported by Becker's Hospital Review:
- Pittsburgh-based UPMC acquired Aut Even Hospital, a 105-year-old facility in Kilkenny, Ireland, and renamed it UPMC Aut Even Hospital.
- Highpoint Health, a single-hospital system in Lawrenceburg, Ind., joined St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Ky. It was renamed St. Elizabeth Dearborn.
- St. Alexius Hospital in St. Louis, one of the facilities owned by Americore Health when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019, received a new owner and a new name: South City Hospital.
- The Chicago hospital formerly known as Norwegian American Hospital changed its name to Humboldt Park Health, signifying its ongoing commitment to serving community members in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.
- Macon, Ga.-based Navicent Health changed its name to Atrium Health Navicent. The rebrand comes two years after Navicent Health and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health combined.
- Greenville, Miss.-based Delta Health System took over the lease of Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, a 181-bed hospital in Clarksdale, and renamed the facility Delta Health-Northwest Regional.
- Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System acquired Fayette County Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Washington Court House, Ohio. The hospital was renamed Adena Fayette Medical Center.
- Catholic Health Services, a six-hospital system based in Rockville Centre, N.Y., renamed itself Catholic Health.
- Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital and 13 affiliated clinics rebranded as Delta Health.
- Mercy Medical Center, a 476-bed hospital in Canton, Ohio, officially joined Cleveland Clinic and was renamed Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.
- Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health acquired a 100-year-old Missouri hospital from St. Louis-based SSM Health. SSM St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain in Mexico, Mo., has been renamed Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital.
- The 223-bed Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital was renamed WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital after officially joining Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System.
- Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System acquired Keokuk (Iowa) Area Hospital from West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, renaming it Blessing Health Keokuk
- Capital Medical Center in Olympia, Wash., was renamed MultiCare Capital Medical Center. The name change comes after Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health sold its majority interest in the 107-bed hospital to Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare.
- The 40-year-old Southwest General Hospital in San Antonio rebranded as Texas Vista Medical Center.
- SSM Health Oklahoma assumed operations of Midwest City, Okla.-based AllianceHealth Midwest Hospital. As a result, the hospital was renamed SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Midwest.
- Aberdeen, Wash.-based Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Harbor Medical Group and their outpatient clinics rebranded as Harbor Regional Health.
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, a 308-bed hospital in Boston, signed an agreement to become a teaching facility for the Boston University School of Medicine. As a result, the hospital was rebranded as St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, a Boston University Teaching Hospital.
- Kettering (Ohio) Health Network, which has 13 medical centers, was renamed Kettering Health. The health system said the name change helps ensure that its brand reflects the high-quality care across its network.
- Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health System will rebrand to Nemours Children's Health in August. The rebranding will apply to Nemours' hospitals and specialty, primary and urgent care locations in five states.
- Kalispell (Mont.) Regional Healthcare was renamed and is officially rebranded as Logan Health.
- New York CIty-based Mount Sinai Health System launched its largest awareness campaign to revamp its brand identity.
- Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital unveiled a new logo to promote collaboration with Mass General Brigham system through its brand identity.