23 hospitals, health systems that rebranded or revamped identity in 2021

Rebranding a hospital or health system is a major, often expensive, undertaking that usually occurs as a result of new ownership or a need to change brand identity. Below are 23 hospitals and health systems that underwent a name change or revamped their branding in 2021, listed in the order they were reported by Becker's Hospital Review:

Pittsburgh-based UPMC acquired Aut Even Hospital, a 105-year-old facility in Kilkenny, Ireland, and renamed it UPMC Aut Even Hospital.



Highpoint Health, a single-hospital system in Lawrenceburg, Ind., joined St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Ky. It was renamed St. Elizabeth Dearborn.



St. Alexius Hospital in St. Louis, one of the facilities owned by Americore Health when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2019, received a new owner and a new name: South City Hospital.



The Chicago hospital formerly known as Norwegian American Hospital changed its name to Humboldt Park Health, signifying its ongoing commitment to serving community members in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood.



Macon, Ga.-based Navicent Health changed its name to Atrium Health Navicent. The rebrand comes two years after Navicent Health and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health combined.



Greenville, Miss.-based Delta Health System took over the lease of Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, a 181-bed hospital in Clarksdale, and renamed the facility Delta Health-Northwest Regional.



Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System acquired Fayette County Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Washington Court House, Ohio. The hospital was renamed Adena Fayette Medical Center.



Catholic Health Services, a six-hospital system based in Rockville Centre, N.Y., renamed itself Catholic Health.



Delta (Colo.) County Memorial Hospital and 13 affiliated clinics rebranded as Delta Health.



Mercy Medical Center, a 476-bed hospital in Canton, Ohio, officially joined Cleveland Clinic and was renamed Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.



Kansas City, Mo.-based Noble Health acquired a 100-year-old Missouri hospital from St. Louis-based SSM Health. SSM St. Mary's Hospital-Audrain in Mexico, Mo., has been renamed Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital.



The 223-bed Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital was renamed WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital after officially joining Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System.



Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System acquired Keokuk (Iowa) Area Hospital from West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, renaming it Blessing Health Keokuk



Capital Medical Center in Olympia, Wash., was renamed MultiCare Capital Medical Center. The name change comes after Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health sold its majority interest in the 107-bed hospital to Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare.



The 40-year-old Southwest General Hospital in San Antonio rebranded as Texas Vista Medical Center.



SSM Health Oklahoma assumed operations of Midwest City, Okla.-based AllianceHealth Midwest Hospital. As a result, the hospital was renamed SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital-Midwest.



Aberdeen, Wash.-based Grays Harbor Community Hospital, Harbor Medical Group and their outpatient clinics rebranded as Harbor Regional Health.



St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, a 308-bed hospital in Boston, signed an agreement to become a teaching facility for the Boston University School of Medicine. As a result, the hospital was rebranded as St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, a Boston University Teaching Hospital.



Kettering (Ohio) Health Network, which has 13 medical centers, was renamed Kettering Health. The health system said the name change helps ensure that its brand reflects the high-quality care across its network.



Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health System will rebrand to Nemours Children's Health in August. The rebranding will apply to Nemours' hospitals and specialty, primary and urgent care locations in five states.



Kalispell (Mont.) Regional Healthcare was renamed and is officially rebranded as Logan Health.



New York CIty-based Mount Sinai Health System launched its largest awareness campaign to revamp its brand identity.



Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital unveiled a new logo to promote collaboration with Mass General Brigham system through its brand identity.