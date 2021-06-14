Mount Sinai launches ad campaign to solidify brand identity

New York CIty-based Mount Sinai Health System on June 14 launched its largest ever awareness campaign to revamp its brand identity.

The health system said the "We Find a Way" campaign seeks to show people in the New York City area and beyond that it "is setting a different healthcare standard and a Mount Sinai way."

The campaign's images and videos feature Mount Sinai clinicians interacting with real patients. Regionally and nationally, the campaign is running in print, television, radio and online media outlets.

"The distinctive experiences captured beautifully and thoughtfully reveal the essence of our community and health system." David A. Feinberg, Mount Sinai's chief marketing and communications officer, said in a news release.

The campaign's reach will be extended in the fall, the health system said.