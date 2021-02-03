Adena's plan to acquire 4th hospital advances

Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System's plan to acquire a 25-bed critical access hospital in Ohio took a step forward this week.

The boards of Adena and Fayette County Memorial Hospital voted to move forward with an agreement.

Under the agreement, the hospital in Washington Court House, Ohio, would become the fourth hospital in the Adena Health network.



Adena would assume management of the hospital's operations on Feb. 15 and officially acquire the hospital on April 1. The hospital now is owned by Fayette county.



When the transaction is complete, the hospital would be renamed Adena Fayette Medical Center.

"Having FCMH formally become part of the Adena network is the welcome next phase in making sure people across our region have continued access to quality healthcare, right in their own backyard," said Jeff Graham, Adena president and CEO.

