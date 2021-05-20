Kalispell Regional Healthcare rebrands as Logan Health

Kalispell (Mont.) Regional Healthcare was renamed and is officially rebranded as Logan Health, the health system said May 19.

Logan Health attributed the move to a desire for consistency and connectivity to services systemwide.

The health system will change its campus signs throughout the rest of the year as part of the rebrand. Logan Health said names of many clinics and other health system entities will also "shift with a new naming system geared toward consistency and simplicity."

Kalispell Regional Healthcare announced the name change in December.