16 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Sixteen hospitals or health systems announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last three weeks:

1. HCA plans $60M Houston hospital expansion

HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is planning a $60 million improvement and expansion project.

2. Catholic Health to build hospital in New York

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health plans to build a hospital in Lockport, N.Y.

3. Sparrow Health System plans 100,000-square-foot outpatient facility

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System plans to build a 100,0000-square-foot outpatient facility at its main campus.

4. Arizona city gets first hospital

Phoenix-based Abrazo Health opened its neighborhood hospital in Surprise, Ariz., to patients Oct. 12. It is the first hospital in Surprise.

5. Ascension St. Vincent's files site plan for 56-bed Florida hospital

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent's filed site plans Oct. 7 for its previously announced $115 million hospital in St. Johns County in Florida.

6. HCA plans freestanding ED, joining rival in Nashville development

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has purchased a plot of land in Tennessee to build a freestanding emergency department.

7. AdventHealth to open 85-bed Kansas hospital in 2021

AdventHealth plans to open an 85-bed hospital in Overland Park, Kan., in late 2021.

8. CaroMont breaks ground on critical care tower, plans $196M hospital

Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health broke ground on a $90 million critical care tower, part of a larger investment that includes plans to build a $196 million hospital in Belmont, N.C.

9. South Carolina hospital buys land for expansion

The board of Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center agreed to buy a 6.5-acre plot of land for an expansion.

10. New Mexico hospital opens

Three Crosses Regional Hospital in Las Cruces, N.M., opened to patients in early October.

11. New York hospital plans $1B campus modernization

The Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York is planning a $1 billion campus modernization project.

12. Atrium Health breaks ground on Charlotte rehab hospital

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health broke ground on a replacement facility for its 150-bed rehabilitation hospital in Charlotte.

13. Bryan Health breaks ground on replacement hospital

Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health broke ground Sept. 28 on a replacement facility for Merrick Medical Center in Central City, Neb.

14. Beaumont starts building 4-story outpatient center

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health has started construction on a four-story ambulatory care facility.

15. Rush University Medical Center seeks to add 84-bed specialty hospital

Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center plans to build an 84-bed hospital for critical illness recovery and inpatient rehabilitation on its Near West Side Chicago campus.

16. University Health System to buy land in San Antonio for new hospital

San Antonio-based University Health System plans to purchase an 80-acre parcel of land to build a second hospital.

More articles on capital projects:

Pandemic delays building of Cleveland Clinic hospital in Mentor

15 hospital building projects costing $1B or more

5 hospitals buying land for expansions



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.