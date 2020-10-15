HCA plans $60M Houston hospital expansion

HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, is planning a $60 million improvement and expansion project, according to the Houston Business Journal.

The project will include adding another cardiovascular operating room, expanding nursing units and areas for digestive disease care, and enhancing robotic operating rooms.

The project is slated to begin by the end of the year.

HCA Houston Healthcare is a 444-bed hospital that opened in 1975.



