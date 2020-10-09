Ascension St. Vincent's files site plan for 56-bed Florida hospital

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent's filed site plans Oct. 7 for its previously announced $115 million hospital in St. Johns County in Florida, according to the Jacksonville Business Journal.

St. Vincent's Medical Center St. John's County will span 150,000 square feet and house 56 beds, eight of which will be dedicated to intensive care. In addition, the site plans call for adding 691 parking spaces.

The facility will offer a wide range of services, including emergency, orthopedic, cardiovascular and imaging.

When it opens, it is expected to employ a staff of about 600.

The facility will be located at a 34-acre lot at Fountains East, a subsection of a 100-acre St. Johns development.



Ascension joins two other health systems in expanding into St. Johns County. St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+ and Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health are partnering on a $150 million campus in the county, and Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health purchased a 35-acre site for an expansion, according to the report.

