Catholic Health to build hospital in New York

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health plans to build a hospital in Lockport, N.Y.

Construction of the one-story, 37,000-square-foot facility is slated to begin in 2021 and end in 2023.

The new facility, to be named Lockport Memorial, will preserve hospital care in the city of Lockport, Catholic Health said.

The other hospital in Lockport, Eastern Niagara Hospital, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last November and signed a management agreement with Catholic Health. Under the deal Catholic Health agreed to take over operation of Eastern Niagara until the new facility is built.



"This is a great day for the greater Lockport community," Eastern Niagara Hospital President Ann McCaffrey said. "We are so pleased to join with Catholic Health — a partner that is innovative and visionary, fully committed to our community, and willing to make a significant investment in building a new hospital. It would have been easy for their leaders to consider the challenges facing Eastern Niagara Health and not get involved. But Catholic Health has stepped up in a monumental way with a major investment in healthcare not seen in the eastern portion of Niagara County in years."

