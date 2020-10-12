5 hospitals buying land for expansions

Below are five hospitals or health systems that purchased or announced plans to buy land for expansions in the last three months, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. HCA buys land, plans freestanding ED

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has purchased a plot of land in Tennessee to build a freestanding emergency department.

2. South Carolina hospital buys land for expansion

The board of Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center agreed to buy a 6.5-acre plot of land for an expansion.

3. University Health System to buy land in San Antonio for new hospital

San Antonio-based University Health System plans to buy an 80-acre parcel of land to build a second hospital.

4. Ascension St. Vincent's buys 33 acres for Florida hospital

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Ascension St. Vincent's purchased a parcel of land in Florida's St. Johns County for nearly $18 million.

5. Encompass Health buys land for rehab hospital in Florida

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health bought a plot of land in St. Augustine, Fla., to build a new hospital, the company said July 10.

More articles on capital projects:

14 health systems opening hospitals

Ascension St. Vincent's files site plan for 56-bed Florida hospital

Pandemic delays building of Cleveland Clinic hospital in Mentor



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.