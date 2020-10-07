HCA plans freestanding ED, joining rival in Nashville development

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has purchased a plot of land in Tennessee to build a freestanding emergency department, according to The Nashville Post.

The land, located at Century Farms in Nashville, cost $3 million. Century Farms is a 300-acre, mixed-use development.

HCA Healthcare said it plans to build a $14 million, 11-bed freestanding ED on the land that also will house a trauma room and space for behavioral health services.

HCA will join its competitor, Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, in building on the Century Farms development, according to The Nashville Post.

CHS already has a six-story, 240,000-square-foot medical office building in the Century Farms development.

More articles on capital projects:

Cape Cod Healthcare nixes plan for outpatient campus

Detroit Medical Center abandons plan to build sports medicine center

CaroMont breaks ground on critical care tower, plans $196M hospital



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.