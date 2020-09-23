6 hospitals that had flooding, fire, wind damage this year

Several hospitals were damaged by flooding, fire or wind this year. Below are six, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. Massachusetts hospital may need to be rebuilt after flooding

Norwood (Mass.) Hospital, closed since a violent storm flooded the facility in June, suffered extensive damage and may need to be completely rebuilt.

2. UPMC Lock Haven closed indefinitely after fire

UPMC Lock Haven (Pa.) remains closed after a fire prompted it to evacuate patients and shut down.

3. Tropical storm rips Pennsylvania hospital

High winds from Tropical Storm Isaias caused extensive damage at Doylestown (Pa.) Hospital, the organization tweeted Aug. 4.

4. Arkansas hospital's ED flooded, evacuated; patient charged with criminal mischief

Baptist Health-North Little Rock (Ark.) evacuated its flooded emergency department early June 14 after a patient broke a sprinkler head in the department's bathroom, according to a local news report. The ED, waiting room and surrounding areas were flooded, but no significant repairs were needed, the report stated.

5. Flooding damage at Grady Memorial won't be repaired until October

Atlanta-based Grady Memorial Hospital, which has one of Georgia's largest emergency rooms, will operate at reduced capacity for most of this year after the facility suffered flooding damage.

6. Detroit hospital gets state funds for repairs after fire

Detroit Receiving Hospital, part of Detroit Medical Center, will receive funding from the state of Michigan to repair damage caused by a fire and its sprinkler system. All eight operating rooms of the hospital suffered water damage after the sprinkler system was set off to extinguish the fire. The fire ignited in a single unoccupied operating room in early January.

