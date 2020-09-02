Massachusetts hospital may need to be rebuilt after flooding

Norwood (Mass.) Hospital, closed since a violent storm flooded the facility two months ago, may need to be completely rebuilt, according to The Wicked Local Norwood.

During a Board of Selectmen meeting last week, Town Manager Tony Mazzucco said that hospital leaders hope to reopen the facility's emergency room this fall, but the rest of the hospital may need a full reconstruction that could take years.

Mr. Mazzucco said the damage to the hospital from the flooding was "massive," and the hospital suffered tens of millions of dollars in damage, according to the report.

The hospital has been closed since the storm hit in late June. Flooding in the parking lot poured into the hospital and reached as high as 4 feet in its basement.

Recently, local news station WCVB did a segment on the temporary hospital closure, showing video footage of the flooding in the facility. Click here to view the video and understand the severity of the flooding.

Despite the severity of the flooding, the hospital's parent company Dallas-based Steward Healthcare, said it is committed to reopening the facility, according to WCVB.

