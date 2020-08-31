Massachusetts hospital remains closed 2 months after flooding

Two months after a violent storm flooded Norwood (Mass.) Hospital, the facility remains closed, according to its website.

About 150 patients were evacuated from the hospital June 28 after water rose rapidly in the parking lot and reached as high as 4 feet in the hospital's basement, knocking out the electricity.

The hospital announced plans to temporarily close June 29, and is still closed due to the damage caused by the flooding.

Health Systems 1199 SEIU, the union representing the hospital's workers, said 829 staffers have been furloughed because of the temporary closure.

A spokesperson for Norwood Hospital told Becker's Hospital Review Aug. 31 it is still continuing to assess the full extent of the damage to its facilities and is working to determine next steps.

"Norwood Hospital thanks its physicians, employees and union partners for their steadfast dedication to the patients we serve. We are working collaboratively across our network of hospitals for opportunities that will allow them to continue to provide for patients and serve the health care needs of our communities. We also thank the Town of Norwood for their continued partnership, swift and thorough response to this crisis, and promise of ongoing support. And a special thanks to hospital leaders from across the region who have offered their guidance and support in the days ahead," the Norwood Hospital spokesperson said.

