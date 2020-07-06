Massachusetts hospital remains closed after flooding; 800+ employees furloughed

Norwood (Mass.) Hospital remains closed after a violent storm flooded the facility in late June. As a result of the flooding damage and temporary hospital closure, more than 800 workers have been furloughed, according to Boston 25 News.

About 150 patients were evacuated from the hospital June 28 after water rose rapidly in the parking lot and reached as high as 4 feet in the hospital's basement, knocking out the electricity. The hospital announced plans to temporarily close June 29.

Norwood Hospital said it is working to assess the full extent of the flooding damage to determine next steps. However, Massachusetts officials told Boston 25 News that there is a long road to recovery because most of the mechanical operations in the basement area were heavily damaged.

Norwood Hospital said it is committed to reopening a full-service hospital and its first priority is opening its emergency department.

Health Systems 1199 SEIU, the union representing the hospital's workers, said 829 staffers have been furloughed after the storm shut down the facility.

"It's been a tragic situation for everyone involved," MaryEllen Leveille, vice president of Health Systems 1199 SEIU, told Boston 25 News.

