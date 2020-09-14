Arizona health system to open 51-bed hospital in 2021

Tucson, Ariz.-based Northwest Healthcare plans to open its new 51-bed hospital in 2021, according to Tucson.com.

The hospital, located in southeastern Tucson, will house an emergency room and labor and delivery suites, and offer services like orthopedics and cardiology.

When the facility opens, it is expected to create 600 jobs.

Work on the facility is underway after the city of Tucson issued a $58.6 million building permit for the facility.

