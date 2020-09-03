Philadelphia health systems' capital projects undeterred by COVID-19

Despite construction delays and hospital revenue declines attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, several Philadelphia-based hospitals and health systems are forging ahead with billion or multimillion dollar hospital projects, according to The Philadelphia Business Journal.

Here are updates on projects at three hospital systems:

1. Penn Medicine is continuing construction of its $1.5 billion patient pavilion. The project was delayed for several months due to COVID-19, but the 1.5-million-square-foot facility will open next year. The pavilion will have 500 patient rooms, 47 operating rooms and a 61-room emergency department.

2. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia remains committed to building its $298 million hospital in King of Prussia, Pa., expected to open in late next year. Other projects for the children's hospital have been delayed, but hospital officials said they expect to restart them when the pandemic ends, according to the report.

3. Jefferson Health is forging ahead with its 19-story ambulatory care pavilion in Pennsylvania, two inpatient towers in New Jersey and a 12-story biomedical research facility in Philadelphia. The biomedical research facility already received a $70 million gift, but development is still "out a few years," according to the Business Journal.

