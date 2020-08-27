Trustees approve OSU's $1.79B hospital

Ohio State University's board of trustees unanimously approved this week its new $1.79 billion inpatient hospital, according to The Columbus Business Journal.

Construction on the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Inpatient Hospital in Columbus is slated to begin in October and end in 2026.

The 1.9 million-square-foot facility would have 26 stories and up to 820 beds.

The hospital will serve as the new flagship facility for Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center and will help enhance research, clinical training and patient care, the university said.

John Ziegler, a Columbus attorney and Ohio State trustee, said in a special hearing to vote on the hospital that the plan presented by Wexner Medical Center is "solid and achievable" and a "badly needed project" given the aging facilities.

The hospital would be financed with $984 million in debt, $450 million in philanthropy and $426 million in operating funds over five years, according to the report.

