Gulf Coast Medical Center opens cancer floor, part of $374M expansion

A dedicated cancer floor at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Fla., part of a $374 million expansion project, opened to patients this week, according to The Fort Myers News-Press.

The cancer floor, on the seventh story of the facility, has 72 beds.

The larger expansion project, expedited late last year to increase the facility's bed count, added 368,000 square feet, three stories and 268 patient beds to the facility. Now Gulf Coast Medical Center has 624 beds to care for patients.

The expansion project also included a 1,200-car parking garage, an expanded radiology department, pharmacy and laboratory.

Read the full report here.

